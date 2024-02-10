HELL FREEZES OVER: CNN Does Brutal Fact Check of Claims Biden Made During Disaster Address (VIDEO)

CNN’s fact checker Daniel Dale loves to fact check every little thing that Trump says but rarely if ever goes after Biden. Until now.

Apparently, Biden’s address was a bridge too far for CNN and Dale, because they fact checked claims he made and the analysis was pretty brutal.

Dale went after Biden for multiple claims he made about the documents stored at his house.

Mediaite has details:

‘Just Not True’: CNN Fact Checks Three False Claims Biden Made About Special Counsel Report CNN’s Daniel Dale pushed back on three false claims made by President Joe Biden at his Thursday press conference held to address Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden’s mishandling of classified materials. In an appearance on CNN News Central Friday morning, Dale turned first to Biden’s claim that “all the stuff that was in my home was in filing cabinets that were either locked or able to be locked.” “Just not true, John,” Dale told host John Berman. “This report from the special counsel includes photos. Those photos include shots of a box just sitting in President Biden’s Delaware garage. The special counsel described it as a badly damaged box sitting amid household detritus. So there was some material that was in cabinets, locked or lockable as the president said, but all of it certainly not. And that open, unsealed damaged box included, according to the special counsel, highly sensitive top secret material about the war in Afghanistan.” Next, he addressed Biden’s insistence that none of the material was “high classified.” “That claim that he didn’t have any material that was quote, unquote, ‘high classified’ is also not true, John.

Here’s the video:

CNN is now ripping Biden to shreds for his lies. It’s over for him when CNN and MSNBC come for him. pic.twitter.com/KRBhncP2zO — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 9, 2024

You know things have turned a corner for Biden when CNN is fact checking him.