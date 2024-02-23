GROSS: 81-Year-Old Joe Biden Tells Staff That the Key to His 47-Year Marriage with Jill Biden is “Good Sex”

In an exposé, Katie Rogers’ new book, “American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden,” delves into the private lives of America’s first families.

Joe Biden, 81, quipped that the secret to his long and happy marriage was “good sex,” a comment that, according to Rogers, has amused the staff but left Jill Biden with a chagrin.

For context, Bill Stevenson, the first husband of Jill Biden, alleges that his marriage was torn apart by an affair between his wife and Joe Biden, whom he once regarded as a friend.

Contrary to the romantic narrative the Bidens have shared about their love story beginning on a blind date, Stevenson accuses the couple of fabricating the tale of their courtship and insists that their relationship began much earlier, under circumstances far less innocent.

According to Stevenson, the real story diverges sharply from the version presented by Joe and Jill Biden, who have publicly stated that their relationship started in March 1975, following the end of Jill’s first marriage. Stevenson disputes this timeline, claiming that both he and Jill were actively involved in Joe Biden’s first Senate campaign in 1972, a period during which Biden was still married to his late first wife, Neilia, who tragically died in a car accident later that year.

Stevenson recalls spending time in the Bidens’ kitchen, working diligently on the campaign, a communal effort that belied the personal turmoil to come. The suspicion that something was amiss first struck Stevenson in August 1974, when a close friend of Jill’s voiced concerns about the burgeoning closeness between Jill and Joe Biden. Stevenson was 26 at the time, Jill was 23, and Joe Biden was 31.

Now, Biden is said to joke with aides about the strength of his marriage, attributing it to “good sex,” a revelation included in Rogers’ book, which was exclusively obtained by Daily Mail. This comment reportedly angered Jill Biden.

The news outlet reported:

Biden has long spoke of his love and devotion to his wife, saying it’s more important to him than anything else. ‘I’d rather be at home making love to my wife while my children are asleep,’ he said in 2006 when asked about running for the Democratic nomination in the next presidential election. Two years later he ultimately did make a run and lost to Barack Obama, taking the number two spot on that ticket instead. His spokesman at the time said Biden’s comment illustrates that a White House bid ‘is not an egotistical pursuit for him’ and that he is, ‘frankly, totally in love with his wife.’ […] She often recounts Joe’s courtship of her after his first wife and daughter died in a car crash in 1972. She tells how he had to propose five times for her to say yes because she wanted to be sure it was forever so young Beau and Hunter Biden wouldn’t experience loss again.

The revelation about Joe Biden’s private jokes concerning his marriage sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

