George Stephanopoulos Abruptly Ends Interview with Senator JD Vance Amid Argument Over US Constitution (VIDEO)

Senator J.D. Vance, who is the Republican junior Senator from Ohio was on ABC’s “This Week” with Democrat operative George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

The conversation revolved around Senator Vance’s comments from a 2021 podcast where he said if President Trump were reelected in 2024 that he should fire every ‘civil servant’ in the Federal Government.

Senator Vance had explained that if there was a Supreme Court ruling that involved for example, the prevention of firing of a military general, that would be a ruling outside the Constitution. Article 2, section 2 of the Constitution gives the President command over the military.

Fox News reported:

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, was shut down by ABC News “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos Sunday after suggesting that former President Trump could defy “illegitimate” Supreme Court rulings. “The Constitution says that the Supreme Court can make rulings, but if the Supreme Court ― and look, I hope that they would not do this ― but if the Supreme Court said the President of the United States can’t fire a general, that would be an illegitimate ruling and the president has to have Article 2 prerogative under the Constitution to actually run the military as he sees fit,” Vance said. “This is just basic constitutional legitimacy. You’re talking about a hypothetical where the Supreme Court tries to run the military. I don’t think that’s going to happen, George. But of course, if it did, the president would have to respond to it. There are multiple examples throughout American history of the president doing just that.”

Stephanopoulos asked Senator Vance if the President needs to abide by the Supreme Court and when he tried to answer, he was abruptly cut off.

“You made it very clear you believe the President can defy the Supreme Court. Senator thanks for your time this morning.” Stephanopoulos said.

“No, no, no George.” J.D. Vance said and was cut off.

