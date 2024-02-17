Gavin Newsom’s California: Public Library in Antioch Abruptly Closes Because of Rampant Crime, Vandalism, People Using Drugs and Having Sexual Intercourse Inside the Library “In Full View of Patrons and Staff”

The Antioch Community Library in Contra Costa, California was abruptly closed on Saturday. A statement posted to the Contra Costa County Library website gave the reason as, “repeated dangerous incidents in the last few months that have threatened the safety and security of patrons and staff.” A library spokesperson added people were using drugs and having sexual intercourse inside the library and on library property “in full view of patrons and staff.” Contra Costa County is located in the East Bay region, just east of crime-ridden Oakland and San Francisco.

The announcement for the closure effective Saturday was posted on Friday:

Antioch Library Closed Until Further Notice

February 16, 2024

Beginning Saturday, February 17, 2024, the Antioch Library will be closed until further notice. The Contra Costa County Library has made this difficult decision after repeated dangerous incidents in the last few months that have threatened the safety and security of patrons and staff. During the closure, the Library will be working to implement further security measures so we can reopen as soon as possible. These will take some time to complete, and we do not have an estimated date for reopening. We will continue to keep you updated on our progress. HOLDS

If you have questions about library materials on hold, please contact us. RETURNS

The book drop will be closed. Please return books to the Prewett Library, Pittsburg Library, or any other Contra Costa County Library. You may also hold onto your returns until after the Antioch Library reopens. The Library will automatically extend the due dates on your materials. We apologize for the short notice and the inconvenience but the safety of our patrons and staff is a top priority.

KTVU-TV reported a library spokesperson saying the issues at the Antioch Community Library include drugs and sex inside the library and outside on the property (excerpt):

A library spokesperson told KTVU that crimes, theft and vandalism against employees and patrons were just the tip of the iceberg. “We’ve also had drug activity and drug use both inside the library and on library property,” said Brooke Converse, a spokeswoman for the Contra Costa County Library System. “People having sexual intercourse inside the library or on property in full view of patrons and staff. We found bullet casings on library property.”

A report by the Public Policy Institute of California on crime trends in California counties in 2022 showed Contra Costa with a rise in violent crime of close to 20 percent and an increase in property crime of nearly 10 percent.

Antioch had a population of about 115,000 in the 2020 census. According to the Antioch Police Department crime statistics for 2023, there10 murders and 33 rapes. But there over 1000 each of larceny (1646), motor vehicle theft (1245), simple assault (1029) and vandalism (1072). There were about 500 or fewer incidents of three crime categories: Burglary (559), aggravated assault (436) and robbery (211).