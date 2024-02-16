THE G.O.A.T! – Caitlin Clark Breaks All-Time Women’s College Basketball Scoring Record – With a 3-Point Shot from the Logo! — JUST INCREDIBLE! – VIDEO

Check this out!

There has NEVER been a women’s basketball player who does THIS — Night after Night!

Caitlin Clark is The G.O.A.T.!

Caitlin Clark broke the women’s basketball all-time scoring record in Caitlin Clark style!

The men aren’t even doing this!

Caitlin Clark broke the all-time women’s basketball scoring record on Thursday against Michigan while putting up 49 points – an Iowa women’s scoring record!

Clark is remaking the game with regular 3-pointers from the logo at midcourt! Wherever she plays they are filling up stadium. Little girls flock to the games to see Caitlin do her thing. And she NEVER disappoints.

Watch this touching moment as her two brothers and mom and dad come down to congratulate her after the game!

What a wonderful Iowa family!

Caitlin Clark celebrates with her family after her record-setting night. And the emotions pour out. This is the good stuff. pic.twitter.com/8eViemCoxz — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) February 16, 2024

Dave Portney gets it.

BEST EVER. No other woman player plays like this. Ever. #caitlinclark pic.twitter.com/54F5EIc254 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 16, 2024

ESPN reported:

Caitlin Clark has filled arenas all season, and the packed house here Thursday got to see the home state hero make sports history. The Iowa Hawkeyes guard broke the NCAA women’s basketball career scoring record, delighting the crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. And she did it about as quickly as she possibly could. Clark came into No. 4 Iowa’s game against Michigan with 3,520 points, needing eight to break the mark set by Washington’s Kelsey Plum (3,527) from 2013 to 2017. Clark converted a layup off the opening tip. Then she hit a 3-pointer from her favorite spot on the court, the left side. Another 3-pointer from the same side produced pandemonium. It took her 2 minutes, 12 seconds to become the record holder. Clark and Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder had said coming into the game that they didn’t anticipate a stoppage of play when the record came. But Iowa took a timeout, and Clark’s teammates gathered with her in a joyous group hug on the court. Clark’s broad smile told the story of the night: The chase for a record she said had never felt like a burden was now hers to celebrate. “It’s cool. It’s cool to be in the same realm as a lot of really, really good players,” Clark said at halftime in a televised interview. “I’m lucky to do it because I have really good teammates and really good coaches and a great support system that surrounds me.”