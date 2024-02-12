Friendly Reminder: 1936 Recorded the Hottest Temperatures in the United States – So Why Are They Hiding this Data?

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced in July that the era of global warming had ended and the “era of global boiling” has arrived.

NOW – UN chief claims “the era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived.”pic.twitter.com/BSxZSnJwp7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 27, 2023

Gutterez claimed that July 2023 will set records for being the hottest month on record.

Of course, his statements were meant to scare the West to abandon responsible energy sources and invest in more Chinese windmills and solar panels.

And it’s all based on lies.

It is as if the heatwaves in 1936 never happened.

The percentage of the US that reaches 100 degrees F last year was at a record low.

The elites won’t tell you that.

The percentage of the US to reach 100F this year is currently at a record low 18%, down from 79% in 1936#ClimateScam pic.twitter.com/FdVyYXvcUp — Tony Heller (@TonyClimate) July 24, 2023

The five hottest July 25ths ever recorded were all before 1953.

The five hottest July 25ths in the US were 1934, 1901, 1940, 1936 and 1952. US summers are much cooler now than they were prior to 1960. #ClimateScam pic.twitter.com/CtkUvZDefB — Tony Heller (@TonyClimate) July 25, 2023

The temperatures in 1936 were much worse than this year.

The heatwave of 2023 isn’t in the ballpark of past US heatwaves like 1936. Your red hot map is uninformative propaganda. #ClimateScam pic.twitter.com/skbT5wy0lL — Tony Heller (@TonyClimate) July 24, 2023

It’s well documented that 1936 was the real scorcher.

Here is a list of the US July temperatures in 1936.

On July 9, temperature’s spiked, with many all-time record highs being set in both the Great Lakes and Northeast United States. The recap of temperatures are as follows for July 9th.

Rockford, IL: 101 °F (38 °C)[22]

Pittsburgh, PA: 101 °F (38 °C)

Syracuse, NY: 102 °F (39 °C)

Rochester, NY: 102 °F (39 °C)

Detroit, MI: 102 °F (39 °C)[28]

Philadelphia, PA: 103 °F (39 °C)

Albany, NY: 103 °F (39 °C)[29]

Baltimore, MD: 103 °F (39 °C)

Scranton, PA: 103 °F (39 °C)

Washington DC: 104 °F (40 °C)

Johnstown, PA: 104 °F (40 °C)

Columbus, OH: 105 °F (40.6 °C)

Warren, OH: 105 °F (40.6 °C)

Williamsport, PA: 106 °F (41.1 °C)

Trenton, NJ: 106 °F (41.1 °C)

Central Park, New York City: 106 °F (41.1 °C)

On July 10, the heat peaked in Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with some areas setting all-time record highs in parts of the South and most of the Midwest. The recap is as follows.

Atlanta, GA: 100 °F (37.8 °C)

Pittsburgh PA: 101 °F (38.3 °C)

Detroit, MI: 102 °F (38.9 °C)[28]

Grand Rapids, MI: 102 °F (38.9 °C)[26]

Central Park, New York City: 102 °F (38.9 °C)[5]

Youngstown, OH: 103 °F (39.4 °C)

Philadelphia, PA: 104 °F (40.0 °C)

Richmond, VA: 105 °F (40.6 °C)

Washington DC: 105 °F (40.6 °C)

Lynchburg, VA: 106 °F (41.1 °C)

Rockford, IL: 106 °F (41.1 °C)[22]

Bowling Green, KY: 106 °F (41.1 °C)

St. Cloud, MN: 106 °F (41.1 °C)[30]

Baltimore, MD: 107 °F (41.7 °C)

Lexington, KY: 108 °F (42.2 °C)

Xenia, OH: 108 °F (42.2 °C)

Cumberland & Frederick, MD: 109 °F (42.8 °C)

Runyon, NJ: 110 °F (43.3 °C)

Phoenixville, PA: 111 °F (43.9 °C)

Martinsburg, WV: 112 °F (44.4 °C)

Aberdeen, SD: 114 °F (45.6 °C)

On July 11, 1936, the heat began subsiding in the Northeast, though highs were still in the 90’s. The heat wave temporarily stopped spreading but was still heavily impacting areas like Bismarck, ND that recorded low of only 83°.

On July 13, the heat spread south through the Great Plains, with Wichita, Kansas reporting a high of 101 °F (38.3 °C), Fort Smith, Arkansas hitting 106 °F (41.1 °C), Tulsa, Oklahoma hitting 107 °F (41.7 °C), and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma hitting 101 °F (38.3 °C). Elsewhere, temperatures began to significantly rise with multiple areas hitting above 110 °F (43.3 °C). The recap is as follows:

Columbus, OH: 101 °F (38.3 °C)

Detroit, MI: 102 °F (38.9 °C)[28]

Green Bay, WI: 104 °F (40.0 °C)[24]

Minneapolis, MN: 105 °F (40.6 °C)[30]

Alpena, MI: 106 °F (41.1 °C)

Madison, WI: 106 °F (41.1 °C)[23]

Duluth, MN: 106 °F (41.1 °C)[25]

St. Cloud, MN: 107 °F (41.7 °C)[30]

Decatur, IL: 108 °F (42.2 °C)[18]

Grand Rapids, MI: 108 °F (42.2 °C)[26]

Evansville, IN: 108 °F (42.2 °C)

Kalamazoo, MI: 109 °F (42.8 °C)[26]

Rockford, IL: 110 °F (43.3 °C)[22]

Saginaw, MI: 111 °F (43.9 °C)[28]

Eau Claire, WI: 111 °F (43.9 °C)[31]

Waterloo, IA: 112 °F (44.4 °C)[21]

Mt. Vernon, IL: 112 °F (44.4 °C)[18]

Mio, MI: 112 °F (44.4 °C)

Henderson, KY: 113 °F (45.0 °C)

Wisconsin Dells, WI: 114 °F (45.6 °C)

July 14 was the peak day of the heat wave for most areas with countless record-breaking temperatures broken across many areas. The records are as follows.

Detroit, MI: 104 °F (40.0 °C) (105 °F (40.6 °C) on July 24, 1934)

Springfield, MO: 104 °F (40.0 °C) (113 °F (45.0 °C) in 1954)

Indianapolis, IN: 106 °F (41.1 °C) (tied July 22, 1901 and July 21, 1934)[32]

Columbus, OH: 106 °F (41.1 °C) (tied July 21, 1934)

Cincinnati, OH: 106 °F (41.1 °C) (tied July 24, 1934)

Madison, WI: 107 °F (41.7 °C)[23]

Louisville, KY: 107 °F (41.7 °C)

Kalamazoo, MI: 108 °F (42.2 °C)[26]

Minneapolis, MN: 108 °F (42.2 °C)[30]

Rochester, MN: 108 °F (42.2 °C)

Xenia, OH: 108 °F (42.2 °C)

St. Louis, MO: 108 °F (42.2 °C) (115 °F (46.1 °C) in 1954)

Lima, OH: 109 °F (42.8 °C)

Cedar Rapids, IA: 109 °F (42.8 °C)[18]

Dubuque, IA: 110 °F (43.3 °C)

Terre Haute, IN: 110 °F (43.3 °C)

Springfield, IL: 110 °F (43.3 °C) (112 °F (44.4 °C) in 1954)[18]

Decatur, IL: 110 °F (43.3 °C) (113 °F (45.0 °C) in 1954)[18]

Moline, IL: 111 °F (43.9 °C)[18]

Burlington, IA: 111 °F (43.9 °C)[18]

Rockford, IL: 112 °F (44.4 °C)[22]

Waterloo, IA: 112 °F (44.4 °C)[18]

Palestine, IL: 112 °F (44.4 °C) (114 °F (45.6 °C) in 1954)[18]

Mt. Vernon, IL: 114 °F (45.6 °C)[18]

Collegeville, IN: 116 °F (46.7 °C)

On July 15, temperatures finally began to decline over most areas while other isolated areas still saw temperatures increase. Missouri hit an all-time high of 115 °F (46.1 °C) in Clinton, Missouri. Peoria, IL hit 113 °F (45.0 °C) and Quincy hit 114 °F (45.6 °C), setting all-time records for those cities.[18] In Iowa, many cities tied the records set the previous day. However, in the Great Plains temperatures continued to rise as a new heat wave began to develop.