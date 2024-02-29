Ridiculous Freshman Lawmaker Jasmine Crockett in Unhinged Rant Says “Republicans Have Become Synonymous With Russians” (VIDEO)

Following Hunter Biden’s testimony on Capitol Hill, freshman lawmaker from Texas Jasmine Crockett went on an unhinged rant against her Republican colleagues.

Shortly after attending Hunter Biden’s closed-door deposition hearing, the democrat lawmaker told the press, “The spectacle right now is putting us in a sense of danger, not just in this country but in this world.”

Crockett continued, “Right now, what they are doing is they’re peddling Russian lies. Basically, the Republicans have become synonymous with Russians.”

WATCH:

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett is pushing out more LIES about Russian collusion: “Basically the Republicans have become synonymous for Russians at this point!”pic.twitter.com/KrPk7QUw03 — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) February 28, 2024

Rep. Matt Gaetz offered a more insightful take on the deposition hearings. He shared, “I have to say there were a number of interesting moments, perhaps none more interesting than when Hunter Biden told us that he joined the Bursima board to counter Russian aggression.”

“It is a mirage to believe that Hunter Biden was engaged in international business. This was a bribe masquerading as an international business transaction–nothing more, nothing less,” added Gaetz.

WATCH:

JUST IN: Matt Gaetz drops bomb on Hunter Biden corruption. “It is a mirage to believe that Hunter Biden was engaged in international business. THIS WAS A BRIBE masquerading as an international business transaction–nothing more, nothing less.” pic.twitter.com/mB2V1AHCY9 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 28, 2024

In his opening remarks at the House Oversight Committee hearing, Hunter Biden told lawmakers, “I did not involve my father in my business.”

READ: