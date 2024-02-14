A longtime Fox News producer working in the network’s London Bureau died on Sunday at the age of 46, company CEO Suzanne Scott announced on Monday.

Scott sent a memo to her employees that shared the news that Barry-John “Baz” Davies had lost a battle against what she called a “long illness.”

“We have some sad news to share this afternoon,” Scott wrote. “Barry-John ‘Baz’ Davies, who served as a producer in our London bureau, passed away yesterday after a long illness.”

Scott said Davies started as an editor with the network in 2010, but he worked his way up to the role of producer during his nearly 15 years with the company.

Beloved Fox News Channel producer Barry-John ‘Baz’ Davies dead at 46 https://t.co/xBK6NgKh5k — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 13, 2024

“He was a beloved part of our team in London and was highly regarded by our colleagues there, as well as by the many anchors and correspondents he worked with during his time at FOX,” Scott said.

She continued, “Throughout his tenure, he covered some of the most consequential foreign news of the last two decades, including the war in Ukraine, several G20 and G7 summits, Brexit, and the terrorist attacks in France and Belgium.

“He also took multiple trips to Iraq where he covered the ISIS uprising in Mosul and to Seoul to report on the tensions between North and South Korea.”

Davies leaves behind his wife Sarah and two sons — five-year-old Rex and three-year-old Ned.

The Fox News’ CEO concluded by expressing her “deepest condolences” to Davies’ widow and two children.

Fox News employee James Levinson remembered Davies as “easily approachable” and “patient” on his X page.

Horrible news to share, a great and kind colleague Barry-John “Baz” Davies a producer at the FOX London bureau passed away on Sunday after a long illness. Easily approachable, patient and religiously wearing the slippers at the Atlas Hotel in Lviv, his memory and attitude is — James Levinson (@james_levinson) February 12, 2024

Levinson added he felt “lucky to have known” the late network producer.

something that is amazing to find in any person. Lucky to have known him. @bjdfnc

He is survived by his wife Sarah and his sons, Rex (5) and Ned (3) — James Levinson (@james_levinson) February 12, 2024

An X page that appears to have belonged to Davies and is followed by many Fox News employees described him as a grade 4 survivor of glioblastoma.

The University of California San Francisco describes glioblastoma as a “highly malignant brain tumor that arises from astrocytes, the supportive cells in the nervous system.”

“Glioblastomas often develop in the cerebral hemispheres of the brain, but may occur in almost any area of the brain or spinal cord,” the school’s brain tumor center said.

UCSF added, “They are especially malignant, given that the tumor cells proliferate quickly, and are supported by an extensive network of blood vessels.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.