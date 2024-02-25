Former Panama Border Chief Claims United Nations Is Behind Chaos at the US Border with Mexico

Former Panama border chief Oriel Ortega claims the United Nations in behind the chaos and invasion at the US border with Mexico.

A report in November found that the Biden regime is spending $451 billion a year for illegal alien and asylum seeker benefits.

Oriel Ortega blames the United Nations for the invasion of America.

Laura Loomer met with Oriel Ortega this week in Panama.

Today I had the pleasure of interviewing the former Director of @senafrontpanama (Border Patrol) in Panama, @orielortega1 Oriel Ortega. Ortega is currently serving as a national security advisor to the President of Panama. He has met with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas… https://t.co/9Nsw3NAPiV pic.twitter.com/bTCeLZsEkA — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 23, 2024

The Epoch Times and Zero Hedge reported: