Former Meta Engineer Allegedly Kills Wife and 4-year-old Twins in Murder-Suicide

A former software engineer at Meta and Google allegedly murdered his wife and 4-year-old twins in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide.

Anand Sujith Henry, 37, and his data scientist wife Alice Benziger, 38, along with their 4-year-old twins, were found dead inside their $2.1 million estate in San Mateo, California.

The New York Post reported Henry shot and killed his wife inside their bathtub before turning the gun on himself.

NBC Bay Area reported the boys were either smothered, strangled, or poisoned due to there being no sign of outside trauma on their bodies.

It was reported Henry previously filed for divorce from his wife in 2016, but the divorce was never finalized.

