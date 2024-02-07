Former J6 Political Prisoner Ryan Zink Is Running for Congress in Texas – Ryan Recently Spoke at the Save Our Borders Rally in Texas (VIDEO)

Ryan Zink was arrested on February 4th, 2021, less than one month after the protest at the Capitol. FBI agents raided Ryan’s house at 3am with a “no knock” warrant, leaving his door blown off the frame. Thankfully, Ryan did not have a firearm in his room, which his father credits for the reason he is still alive.

He was arrested and kept in Lubbock County, TX for days during a snowstorm, but was later moved to the “Gulag” in Washington D.C. where he was held for six weeks in solitary confinement. Around week five of his detainment in the Gulag, Ryan called his father in tears and told him “Dad, I don’t mind getting beaten every night at 9 o’clock when we say the Pledge of Allegiance and sing the National Anthem. But the guy that was beaten next to me, I could hear what they did for a very long time. They ended up having to take him to the infirmary. I don’t know if he’s alive or dead or whatever. They are now trying to kill us inside of this Gulag. You’ve got to get me out.” They were able to fund $80,000 to get him out of the Gulag, but he is now under gag order and being kept at an undisclosed location for his own safety.

Ryan Zink, a Texas Tech student and devout Christian faced time in federal prison despite having never entered the Capitol and yelling at protesters to leave the police alone and let them do their jobs in arresting a vandal who was destroying federal property.

Zink was there to document the historic event as part of his father’s congressional campaign.

Now Ryan Zink is running for Congress in Texas’s 19th District.

Ryan Zink spoke at the Save Our Border’s rally last weekend in Texas. Gateway Pundit contributor Tim Cramer from CramerSez was there to record Ryan’s speech. Tim Cramer later interviewed Ryan at the rally.