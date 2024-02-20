Former First Lady of Haiti Indicted in Husband’s Assassination, Prosecutors Claim She Attempted to Take Over Presidency

The former first lady of Haiti has been indicted in the assassination of her husband, President Jovenel Moise.

Judge Walther Voltaire has indicted former First Lady Martine Moise for being “complicit” in her husband’s 2021 assassination.

The judge made his decision after receiving evidence from two defendants who claimed Martine Moise had knowledge of her husband’s assassination plot but did not warn her husband due to her desire to become president herself.

Judge Voltaire also indicted dozens of others, including former Prime Minister Claude Joseph and the ex-chief of Haiti’s National Police, Léon Charles.

Haiti’s former first lady has been indicted in connection with the 2021 assassination of her husband, President Jovenel Moïse https://t.co/CdukMEWl5xhttps://t.co/CdukMEWl5x — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 20, 2024

Per AP:

A judge in Haiti responsible for investigating the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has indicted his widow, Martine Moïse, ex-prime minister Claude Joseph and the former chief of Haiti’s National Police, Léon Charles, among others, according to a report obtained Monday. The indictments are expected to further destabilize Haiti as it struggles with a surge in gang violence and recovers from a spate of violent protests demanding the resignation of current Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Dozens of suspects were indicted in the 122-page report issued by Walther Wesser Voltaire, who is the fifth judge to lead the investigation after previous ones stepped down for various reasons, including fear of being killed. Charles, who was police chief when Moïse was killed and now serves as Haiti’s permanent representative to the Organization of the American States, faces the most serious charges: murder; attempted murder; possession and illegal carrying of weapons; conspiracy against the internal security of the state; and criminal association.