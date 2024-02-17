Financial Advice Columnist Falls for Blatant Scam, Hands Over $50,000 in Shoe Box Under Orders from ‘CIA Agent’

The internet has become a hotbed of deceitful scammers ready to take advantage of unsuspecting victims.

Unfortunately, in our increasingly digital world, it’s practically impossible to avoid exposure completely, unless you live entirely off the grid.

However, awareness and caution can help safeguard against falling prey.

An op-ed by Charlotte Cowles, financial advice columnist of The Cut, described how Cowles was the victim of a well-orchestrated financial scam that resulted in her handing over $50,000 of her savings in a shoebox.

How one person got scammed out of $50,000 https://t.co/EpnZAnBOEa — WGN Radio 720 (@WGNRadio) February 16, 2024



It began with a phone call purporting to be from Amazon customer service. Cowles was told there was suspicious activity on her account involving fraudulent purchases. Even though Cowles could see no evidence of any purchases on her Amazon account, she began to get concerned.

The “Amazon representative” then transferred her to a man claiming to be from the Federal Trade Commission. He gave her personal details, like the last 4 digits of her Social Security number, to establish legitimacy. Then he wove an elaborate story about her identity being used to rent cars found with drugs and being linked to properties involved in money laundering.

Though skeptical, Cowles was now genuinely rattled to be linked to criminal activity. The man insisted this was an urgent and dangerous situation. He said her family was being monitored and that she could not tell her husband or the authorities.

“These are sophisticated criminals with a lot of money at stake,” Cowles said the scammers told her. “You should assume you are in danger and being watched. You cannot take any chances.”

Over a period of hours, the scammers coordinated an intricate deception. One posed as her CIA caseworker, telling her assets under her name had to be frozen. She needed cash to live on until it was resolved. They warned her of raids, asset seizures and jail if she did not comply.

Feeling trapped and scared for her family, Cowles withdrew $50,000 from the bank per their instructions. She was told an agent would take the money for safekeeping and she’d be issued a check.

When the SUV arrived, she surrendered the cash, against her better judgment.

You can guess the rest of the story.

The FTC, CIA and all the other “agents” and liaisons who had worked to “protect” Cowles were all part of an elaborate scam.

Cowles never saw the money, which was a huge chunk of her emergency stash, again.

Although people reading this story may think that they would never fall for a scam like this, internet scammers use human emotions like weakness, fear, shame and urgency to prey on thousands of Americans every year.

A 2019 article published by CNBC highlighted internet extortion, especially “sextortion,” as an industry that cost internet users over $83 million in 2018.

The FBI has found that those who commit sextortion schemes may have dozens of different online accounts and profiles and are communicating with many young people at the same time—trying to find victims. Learn more about the dangers here: https://t.co/JKqYh2UHz3 pic.twitter.com/bD2tvl4XcA — FBI Columbia (@FBIColumbia) February 16, 2024

With the rise of Artificial Intelligence, that number is only set to increase.

In June, a woman named Jennifer DeStefano provided sobering testimony to the Senate about falling victim to an alarming AI phone scam. DeStefano said that in April, she had received a call that sounded exactly like her 15-year-old daughter, desperately crying, “‘Mom these bad men have me. Help me! Help me!’ according to The Guardian.

The fake kidnappers graphically threatened violence if she contacted the police and initially demanded $1 million, later lowered to $50,000.

The entire episode turned out to be a scam — the daughter had never been in danger– with the use of AI to simulate the daughter’s voice.

WATCH: Jennifer DeStefano, the victim of an AI deepfake kidnapping and extortion scam, delivers her opening statement in Chairman Ossoff’s hearing exploring the implications of artificial intelligence for human rights. pic.twitter.com/GliIphHTKG — Grepnetics  (@Grepnetics) June 13, 2023



Scammers bank on the notion that “there’s no such thing as privacy anymore,” making the threats seem plausible, CNBC cautioned.

While simple and requiring minimal hacking expertise, the scams can generate thousands per week by demanding unusual sums like $514 or $607. Bitcoin accounts show criminals pulling in up to $20,000 weekly. Leaked passwords are sometimes included to make the emails appear credible, CNBC reported in 2019.

Law enforcement authorities are very aware of these attempts. They advise maintaining skepticism about wild claims from unknown senders. Checking spam filters, using multifactor authentication and updating passwords can also thwart the schemes.

Above all, experts emphasize these are empty threats playing upon anxieties people may have about privacy in the digital age. But the success of such ploys confirms that privacy remains deeply important.

Being aware that psychological manipulation is utilized in these scams is key to resisting, rather than falling victim.

“Shame can be a tremendous weapon that these criminals use,” one CNBC expert warned.

With caution and skepticism, individuals can empower themselves against exploitation, even amid the treacherous landscape of the internet.

Heed warnings, verify sources, consult experts and never act rashly in response to threats or outsized offers.

The internet is a playground of opportunity and connection, but it is also a minefield of risk.

While there’s no magic shield or foolproof plan, understand the risks and always think before you click.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.