Fani Willis’ Radical Father Claims He Had Foreknowledge that COVID-19 Was Coming While Residing in South Africa in 2019 (VIDEO)

John C. Floyd III, the radical father of Fani Willis who advised her during the high-profile indictment of former President Trump, claimed, under oath, he had prior knowledge of the COVID-19 outbreak while living in South Africa in 2019.

His past involvement with the Black Panthers, including a high-ranking position within the Los Angeles chapter, and his subsequent transition to a defense attorney after leaving the group in the early 1970s, has been well-documented.

Floyd also gained notoriety for his association with Angela Davis, a controversial figure accused of involvement in kidnappings and murders.

According to Floyd, his experiences and travels while residing in South Africa, a country with close ties to China through extensive foreign relations, gave him advanced knowledge of the emergence of COVID-19.

He suggests that his understanding of global health dynamics and connections abroad allowed him to anticipate the pandemic before it became a global crisis.

Defense Attorney: “Do you spend any time in 2019 in California?”

John Floyd: “No. And the reason I didn’t is that when I first came here, the answer is no, I did not. What happened was Covid. Once Covid hit, I was just paralyzed. I couldn’t go anyplace and do anything. I mean, I’m a theatre buff. I used to go to the theatre at least once a week. But when Covid hit, I just couldn’t. I couldn’t go to the dentist, which I need to do. It was just a thing. So, I was just stuck. I was just stuck there.”

Defense Attorney: “I may be wrong, but I believe Covid hit in 2020. So, I was asking about 2019. In 2019, did you spend any time…”

John Floyd: “In California before COVID was even here in the United States? Remember, I lived in South Africa, and I’ve traveled the world. I knew Covid was coming before. I knew Covid was around before. They may have announced it in ’20, but in fact, I knew about it and I knew what was happening in ’19.”

Defense Attorney: “Okay, so let’s walk through 2019, then.”

Some question the plausibility of his claims, while others are intrigued by the possibility that indicators of the impending pandemic could have been detected earlier than previously thought. This contributes to the speculation that COVID-19 was deliberately released prior to the 2020 presidential election.

WATCH: