EXCLUSIVE: US Senator Ron Johnson Discusses the Cover Up of COVID-19 Cures, Vaccine Dangers, and the Mysterious White Fibrous Clots – Johnson and Rep. MTG to Host Roundtable on Monday (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit spoke to Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday at the International Covid Summit in Washington, DC, to discuss the government’s suppression of accurate information about COVID-19, vaccine injuries, and adverse side effects.

Johnson spoke Sunday at the International COVID Summit, held during CPAC this past weekend, about what steps he is taking in the Senate to expose big pharma’s lies and potential legislation to pull the plug on vaccine advertisements.

Senator Johnson has been a powerful voice in the Senate for exposing the adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines and mandates and fighting to hold “Dr.” Anthony Fauci accountable for his sabotage of early treatment using cheap, available, generic drugs live Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

Tomorrow, Johnson and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will hold a public forum titled “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” with a panel of experts to further expose how the government suppressed the truth about COVID and the dangers of COVID vaccines.

Johnson issued the following press release on his webpage last Wednesday:

*** MEDIA ADVISORY *** Sen. Johnson to Lead Roundtable Discussion: “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” WASHINGTON – On Monday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) will lead a roundtable discussion titled,“Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” Sen. Johnson and a panel of experts will expose the truth about how the COVID Cartel – federal health agencies, Big Pharma, legacy media, and Big Tech – engaged in censorship and coverups. This discussion will also shine a light on the failures and corruption of the global elite and their institutions. A livestream of the event will be available. WHAT: Panel discussion about the COVID Cartel coverup WHO: Senator Ron Johnson, advocates, whistleblowers, medical experts, and doctors WHEN: February 26, 2024 9:00 AM ET WHERE: Russell Senate Office Building, Kennedy Caucus Room 325 RSVP: Please RSVP by Monday, February 26 at 8:00 AM ET with name, outlet, email, and phone number to [email protected]. Roundtable participants are listed below [subject to change]. COVID-19 VACCINE ISSUES: Dr. Robert Malone, MD

Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, PhD

Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD

Ed Dowd

Kevin McKernan

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) HISTORY OF VACCINE INJURY COVERUP: Barbara Loe Fisher

Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD

Del Bigtree CORRUPTION OF MEDICAL REASEACH & FEDERAL HEALTH AGENCIES: Dr. Sabine Hazan, MD

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD

Dr. Christian Perronne, MD, PhD

Dr. Raphael Lataster, PhD

Dr. David Gortler, PharmD CENSORSHIP/PROPAGANDA: Lara Logan

Jason Christoff

Rodney Palmer

Mattias Desmet

Dr. Bret Weinstein, PhD COVID RESPONSE IN OTHER COUNTRIES: Randy Hillier

Dr. Sorin Titus Muncaciu WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) TREATY: Rob Roos

Phillip Kruse

During our interview, Johnson spoke out on the recent widespread findings of “strange white fibrous clots” that embalmers have begun discovering in bodies at alarming rates since early 2021 when Biden and the Democrats started mandating vaccines.

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson also spoke with former Air Force Major Thomas Haviland, creator of the Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey, who told us he began surveying embalmers after watching the hit documentary “Died Suddenly,” which was released in late 2022 and has garnered almost 19 million views. It is a fascinating account of anomalies found in deceased humans since the roll-out of these experimental vaccines and more.

Haviland revealed to The Gateway Pundit that these “long, rubbery, and tough” fibrous blood clots are being found in people from all age groups, but in particular, those aged 36+ are experiencing the horrific possible side effects of COVID-19 vaccines. Embalmers are also finding increases in “micro-clotting,” unlike typical blood clots caused by coagulation, and infant deaths since the Biden Regime’s mass-vaccination scheme.

More from Children’s Health Defense News:

In a recent survey of 269 embalmers across four major countries and three continents, more than 70% reported finding strange fibrous white blood clots in significant percentages of corpses in 2023 — clots they were not finding pre-pandemic. A similar survey conducted in late 2022 revealed that 66% of embalmers began finding the unusual clots in mid-2021, suggesting a temporal link to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, which began earlier that year. In an exclusive interview with The Defender, the creator of the surveys, former Air Force Major Thomas Haviland, said he conceived of the project after he watched the documentary, “Died Suddenly,” where embalmers reported observing unprecedented fibrous masses clogging arteries.

Watch the full interview below: