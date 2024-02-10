Even the Pritzker Military Museum and Library is Fleeing Illinois

Illinois is becoming a wasteland.

Major business have beeing fleeing the state for years. In June of 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported that Ken Griffen’s hedge fund firm, Citadel would be moving its operations to Florida, citing a more business-friendly environment.

Other major businesses have fled the state in recent years including Caterpillar and Boeing.

Now, even a Pritzker is leaving the state.

The Pritzker Military Museum and Library announced that they will be closing their downtown Chicago location and moving to Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

The museum and library was founded in 2003 by Jennifer Pritzker, a cousin of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Jennifer, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Illinois Army National Guard, serves as the Pritzker Military Foundation president and chairs the museum’s board of directors.

The decision was announced Wednesday in a news release.