Even the Pritzker Military Museum and Library is Fleeing Illinois

Illinois is becoming a wasteland.
Major business have beeing fleeing the state for years. In June of 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported that Ken Griffen’s hedge fund firm, Citadel would be moving its operations to Florida, citing a more business-friendly environment.
Other major businesses have fled the state in recent years including Caterpillar and Boeing.
Now, even a Pritzker is leaving the state.
The Pritzker Military Museum and Library announced that they will be closing their downtown Chicago location and moving to Kenosha County in Wisconsin.
The museum and library was founded in 2003 by Jennifer Pritzker, a cousin of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.
Jennifer, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Illinois Army National Guard, serves as the Pritzker Military Foundation president and chairs the museum’s board of directors.
The decision was announced Wednesday in a news release.
The Pritzker Military Museum & Library (PMML) will merge its distinguished assets with the Pritzker Military Archives Center (PMAC) and its cutting-edge technology. This enables both the PMML and PMAC to provide a high-level experience to members and researchers.
The PMAC located in Somers, Wisconsin, will be the focal point sustaining and furthering the mission. This 51,600 square foot facility includes 9,400 square feet of public space and will open later in 2024. The facility is located between two major cities and airports, making it very accessible for visitors. The museum collection consists of just over 40,000 items and over 65,000 book titles.
Services at opening will include member access to library services, virtual resources, and digitized offerings. Researchers will also have exclusive access to historical archival collections to assist in their studies. In the future, services will expand to in-person exhibits and programming.
“Merging PMML and PMAC will carry our mission into the 21st century by safeguarding historical artifacts and book collections for future generations to see and experience,” Interim President Roberto Bravo stated regarding the consolidation.
Once the War of 1812: Countering Peril on the High Seas and at Home exhibit concludes, the PMML will close the Chicago location on July 27, 2024.
You know Illinois is bad when Pritzker museums are escaping… https://t.co/lQbLxiHCOP
— Escaping Illinois (@EscapingIL) February 8, 2024