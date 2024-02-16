EU Committee Passes Migration Pact Dubbed the “Soros Plan” – Will Result in Massive Wave of Migrants Storming the EU Borders

The European Parliament’s LIBE Committee passed a new migration pact earlier this week. The plan for mass migration into the continent is being called “the Soros plan” and “the suicide of Europe.”
Evidently, US politicians are not alone in their quest for national suicide. It’s the entire Western civilized world.
This video “With open gates: the forced collective suicide of European nations,” was released 8 years ago during the Obama migrant invasion of Europe. The video was taken down by YouTube and Liveleak.
The video took the internet by storm. It was labeled racist by the left to show actual footage of the invasion of Europe.
You can decide for yourself if this video is racist or offensive.
The latest vote took place this week.
Modernity News reported:
The EU has passed a migration pact dubbed “the suicide of Europe” which could lead to the continent being flooded with as many as 75 million new migrants.
The European Parliament’s LIBE committee passed the act on Wednesday, which formalizes the distribution of migrants to member states and punishes those that refuse to take them.
Because cultural enrichment and diversity is “our greatest strength,” countries that try to maintain their national identity without being subsumed by migrants will be hit with severe financial penalties.
Marine Le Pen, the leader of National Rally’s parliamentary wing, previously said the pact would lead to “the suicide of Europe,” adding that it was a deal with the devil and represents an “organized plan of submersion of Europe and the nations which compose it.”
It appears that 93-year-old George Soros is doing his best to destroy, not just America, but the continent of Europe before he passes.
The plan dubbed by Hungarian politicos as the “Soros plan” will result in the creation of migrant ghettos.
Magyar Nemzet reported:
The adoption of the migration pact is another attack by Brussels against Hungary.
Eight years after the beginning of the migration crisis, despite numerous calamities, human tragedies, threats to public security and the terrorism threat, today the European Parliament’s LIBE Committee took a decision to implement the Soros Plan, – Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi has said. The politician spoke to journalists in Brussels on Wednesday after the European Parliament’s LIBE Committee voted in favor of the migration pact.
With regard to the progression of the migration pact, Mr Hidveghi gave a detailed explanation as to why it’s incompatible with Hungary’s position.
The MEP emphasized that the proposal, which includes nine pieces of legislation, aims, among other things, to distribute illegal immigrants in Europe according to quotas, adding that any country rejecting this could be subject to fines. This decision would effectively create migrant ghettos in EU member states, which is unacceptable for Hungary, the politician said, adding that the new rules would still not require that decisions on asylum requests be taken outside of Europe’s borders.