Elon Musk Roasts American Journalists for Coddling Zelensky: “It’s Hard for Them to Talk While Giving a Blowj*b”

by

Elon Musk dropped another truth bomb on the state of American journalism earlier today on X.

On Tuesday Glenn Greenwald asked an important question to American journalists, “Who were the American journalists who conducted even minimally adversarial interviews with Zelensky?”

X owner Elon Musk later responded: “To be fair, it’s hard for them to talk while giving a blowjob at the same time.”

Of course, the same could be said of US reporters covering Joe Biden.
When will they ask him about the business emails on Hunter’s laptop?
When will they ask him about Secretary of State Tony Blinken organizing the letter of intel leaders who lied about Hunter’s laptop?
When will they ask him about the showers he had with his 8-year-old girl?
When will they challenge him on his policies to open the border on day one of his administration?
When will they confront him on sniffing kids?

And for the record, it’s not just the journalists who are swooning over Zelensky.

US fans

EU fanboys

