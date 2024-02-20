Elizabeth Warren Stumped When Asked Why Americans Say They Miss Trump’s Economy (VIDEO)

by

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren was stumped when asked why Americans say they miss Trump’s economy.

Times were good under Trump.

Inflation was 1.4% when Trump was president. Inflation is now out of control thanks to Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies.

Bidenflation is also crushing the housing market.

Under Biden, the market is at its slowest pace in 13 years as mortgage rates have skyrocketed.

Gas was around $2 per gallon under Trump, but the prices spiked under Biden after he waged a war on domestic oil.

Americans are suffering under Joe Biden. Inflation is outpacing wages.

Elizabeth Warren said she can’t explain why Americans say they miss the Trump economy.

“I don’t know. I can’t explain it,” Elizabeth Warren said.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.