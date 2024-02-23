El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Criticizes George Soros and Issues a Chilling Warning to America During CPAC Speech

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele addressed attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2024, issuing a grave warning to Americans based on his country’s experience with internal strife and external influence.

During his speech, Bukele called for a decisive fight against globalism, urging for a collective awakening to the threats it poses to freedoms and rights around the world.

“If you want globalism to die here too, you must be willing to unapologetically fight against everything and everyone that stands for it. Fight for your freedoms, fight for your rights.”

“The next president of the United States must not only win an election; he must have the vision, the will, and the courage to do whatever it takes. And above all, he must be able to identify the underlying forces that will conspire against them. These dark forces are already taking over your country. You may not see it yet, but it’s already happening.”

He also criticized both non-governmental organizations and the left’s favorite billionaire, George Soros.

He decried the involvement of these “unelected bureaucrats” in setting public policy, questioning their democratic legitimacy.

“Who elected them? They don’t have a democratic mandate,” said Bukele. “If they want a seat at the table, they should run for office. Let the people vote.”

He proudly recounted his own country’s pushback against foreign influence, claiming “Soros and his cronies hit a brick wall in El Salvador.”

“Salvadorans are now immune to his influence. No one believes his lies anymore over there. We just had free and fair election,” he added.

Earlier this month, Nayib Bukele was reelected in a landslide, with somewhere around 85% of the votes, and electing almost all legislative seats.

Sure enough, the world’s globalist MSM is displeased that he changed or otherwise bypassed the country’s constitution to remain in power and favor his political party.

WATCH:

El Salvadoran President Bukele is ABSOLUTELY RIGHT: “Who elected Soros to dictate laws?” pic.twitter.com/kts4X40Ahj — E (@ElijahSchaffer) February 23, 2024

The President’s warning to the U.S. was clear and ominous: “As your friend, I want to issue this warning so you don’t make the same mistakes we did. It is not easy to pull yourself back once you’re in boiling water.”

He likened societal decline to illness, suggesting that symptoms ignored could develop into something fatal if unchecked.

The heart of Bukele’s message was a dire caution against the perceived decline of societal values and the increase in crime and drug addiction in American cities.

Reflecting on El Salvador’s painful experience with gang warfare and its consequences on society, Bukele drew parallels to current trends in the United States, suggesting that America is on a similar trajectory toward decay.

Bukele cited cities like Baltimore, Portland, and New York as examples of urban decline where crime and drug use have surged. He asked the audience to consider the number of young Americans lost to the streets and drugs, particularly fentanyl and projected a dire future if current trends continue.

“Big cities in decline, like Baltimore, Portland, New York…where crime and drugs have become the daily norm. And even accepted and promoted by the government,” Bukele said.

WATCH:

WOW!! El Salvador President Nayib Bukele issues a chilling warning to America “We can clearly see signs of a declining society” pic.twitter.com/QCMQQCA1sw — George (@BehizyTweets) February 22, 2024

As the U.S. grapples with its own issues of crime, drug epidemics, and political unrest, President Bukele’s speech at CPAC 2024 stands as a cautionary tale from a leader who has confronted the abyss of societal collapse and is now offering a narrative of turnaround, implying that the U.S. should be vigilant to avoid a similar fate.

Watch his full speech below: