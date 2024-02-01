Ed Dowd: UK Excess Deaths are Up a Staggering 22% among 1 to 14-Year-Olds After “Magic Juice” Introduced (VIDEO)

Edward Dowd explains the staggering number of excess death in children in the UK since the COVID vaccine was introduced in 2021.

Edward Dowd joined Jimmy Dore recently to discuss the staggering number of excess deaths for children in the UK.
UK HAS A PROBLEM: Excess deaths are up a staggering 22% among 1 to 14-year-olds.

Notably, this trend didn’t start until “the magic juice started to be issued to children later in 2021.”

2020: 9 percent fewer deaths than expected
2021: 7 percent fewer deaths than expected
2022: 16 percent MORE deaths than expected
2023: 22 percent MORE deaths than expected

What changed? The “magic juice” was introduced to kids in 2021!

Via Vigilant Fox.

