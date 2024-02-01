Ed Dowd: UK Excess Deaths are Up a Staggering 22% among 1 to 14-Year-Olds After “Magic Juice” Introduced (VIDEO)

Edward Dowd joined Jimmy Dore recently to discuss the staggering number of excess deaths for children in the UK.

UK HAS A PROBLEM: Excess deaths are up a staggering 22% among 1 to 14-year-olds.

Notably, this trend didn’t start until “the magic juice started to be issued to children later in 2021.”

2020: 9 percent fewer deaths than expected

2021: 7 percent fewer deaths than expected

2022: 16 percent MORE deaths than expected

2023: 22 percent MORE deaths than expected

What changed? The “magic juice” was introduced to kids in 2021!

Via Vigilant Fox.