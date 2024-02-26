Don’t Be Fooled by Tulsi Gabbard She’s More Dangerous Than Kamala Harris (VIDEO)



Tulsi Gabbard’s recent takedowns of the Democrat Party sounds well and good. But what is she really up to? This is a woman who ran for President as a Democrat; she has pushed for “assault weapons” bans, universal basic income, Medicare for all, free college tuition, and abortion with very few limits. Tulsi Gabbard even supported a federal $15 minimum wage. This is not a woman we want anywhere near President Trump of the Office of the Vice Presidency.

Tulsi Gabbard is a Trojan Horse. She may be an unwitting Trojan Horse, but still a Trojan Horse at that. I will show you proof from recent interviews that she has not changed her position on important issues like gun rights. Just because Tulsi doesn’t support endless wars or endless funding of Ukraine does not make her a Conservative. Fox has embraced her, that should tell you all you need to know.

This podcast is for anyone who thinks Tulsi Gabbard would make a great running mate for Donald J. Trump. She would not!