Don’t Be Fooled by Tulsi Gabbard She’s More Dangerous Than Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

by


Tulsi Gabbard’s recent takedowns of the Democrat Party sounds well and good.  But what is she really up to? This is a woman who ran for President as a Democrat; she has pushed for “assault weapons” bans, universal basic income, Medicare for all, free college tuition, and abortion with very few limits. Tulsi Gabbard even supported a federal $15 minimum wage. This is not a woman we want anywhere near President Trump of the Office of the Vice Presidency.

Tulsi Gabbard is a Trojan Horse. She may be an unwitting Trojan Horse, but still a Trojan Horse at that. I will show you proof from recent interviews that she has not changed her position on important issues like gun rights. Just because Tulsi doesn’t support endless wars or endless funding of Ukraine does not make her a Conservative. Fox has embraced her, that should tell you all you need to know.

This podcast is for anyone who thinks Tulsi Gabbard would make a great running mate for Donald J. Trump. She would not!

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.