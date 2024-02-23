Disgusting: Far Left Anti-Defamation League Says Nashville Trans Mass Shooter Was NOT a Left-Wing Extremist — Despite All Evidence to the Contrary

The far left Anti-Defamation League claims the Nashville trans school shooter was NOT a left-wing extremist despite facts to the contrary.

The Anti-Defamation League, a former human rights group that now focuses on pushing left-wing talking points, recently reported that all of the “extremist related murders” in 2023 were committed by right-wing extremists – ignoring the numerous mass shootings by black gang members and Audrey Hale, the Nashville school shooter.

Hale, the radical far left trans shooter, killed three adults and three students in March at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Her manifesto was littered with racist anti-white trash similar to rhetoric from a typical BLM or antifa rally.

The ADL says this does not signify left-wing extremism, reports the Daily Signal.

28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a transgender former student murdered three 9-year-olds and three adults last month in a mass shooting at the school. Hale fired off 152 rounds during the targeted attack at the Covenant School, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The attack appears to be a deadly hate crime by a deranged trans shooter against Christian Americans. The media has largely ignored the attack that resulted in six deaths including three children.

The local authorities and FBI refused to release the manifesto to the public following the mass shooting by Hale in March.

In November, Louder with Crowder exclusively obtained the first three pages from the purported manifesto of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale. Crowder released them online. The media was outraged that this information reached the public.

“Our Mug Club Undercover team obtained exclusive access to the Nashville Covenant shooter’s manifesto,” Crowder announced back in November.

In a chilling revelation, the disturbing manifesto of Audrey Hale, who referred to her plan as “DEATH DAY,” has been leaked. This document, filled with malevolent intent and a planned timeline, contains a disturbing insight into Hale’s thoughts leading up to the tragic event.

Within the washed-out prose of her manifesto, Hale made numerous alarming statements including: “Can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t.” Her hope for a high death toll is also clearly stated, a chilling sentiment that belies the depths of her malevolence.

Her ire seems particularly focused on kids who she perceives to be affluent, referencing children “going to fancy private schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w/ their daddies mustangs + convertibles.”

Hale’s extended to a consistently embittered view of societal equity. Demonstrating her deep-seated anger, she wrote, “Wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little faggots w/ your white privileges.”

Her cold-blooded precision when discussing the execution of her heinous plan is chilling, with Hale estimating the entire incident may last as little as 3-7 minutes, but no longer than 10. She stolidly wrote, “It might be 10 minutes tops. It might be 3-7. Its gunna go quick.”

From Louder with Crowder:

Alex Jone issued a statement on this new development:

The power structure and the Justice Department has tried to suppress the Nashville shooter, the trans woman-to-man who went into the little Christian school and shot those little kids and shot those teachers. The manifesto was suppressed when it happened and we now have confirmed from insiders it was the Justice Department suppressing it. So the local government is upset about this, the police department, and from sources inside the system, we’ll leave it at that. They have leaked to Stephen Crowder and his investigative unit. They have leaked to them the first three pages of the document, where she talks about wokeness and hating white privilege and all the rest of it. Trending: Turmoil at CBS — Catherine Herridge’s Firing Escalates as Network Seizes Files that May Expose Confidential Sources: Report This is being done to then pressure the government itself to officially of Nashville release the manifesto because it’s reportedly huge, and see how this monster was brainwashed and poisoned by leftist propaganda, reportedly from the sources. She was a total brainwashed leftist on a bunch of psychotropics that love BLM, you name it. Stephen Crowder has the first tranche. We’re told more is going to be coming.

WATCH:

The Anti-Defamation League says this does not designate left-wing intentions despite the fact it sounds exactly like the current hateful leftist belief system.