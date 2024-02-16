DISGUSTING! Burger King Launches Sandwich Advertisement Starring Porn Actor

Photo: Reproduction/Burger King

Fast food chain Burger King has launched an ad in Brazil starring a porn actor to kick off a new promotion for Whopper sandwiches. Known as “Kid ‘Bengala,” the porn actor makes a series of mischievous comparisons while delivering the attributes of the fast-food chain’s flagship product.

“Kid ‘Bengala” is the stage name of Clóvis Basílio dos Santos. In Portuguese, “Bengala” translates to “walking stick,” and Dos Santos uses the term to draw attention to the size of his genital organ.

In the new Burger King campaign, the adult film star playfully comments on the sandwich, saying, “As someone who can speak about size, I’m here to talk about the exaggeration that is this sandwich.” When announcing the sandwich promotion, Kid Bengala evaluates the sandwich as “nothing artificial” and “giant like me,” making a reference to his penis.

The fast-food chain’s new advertisement has faced boycotts and harsh criticism on social media. On X, formerly known as Twitter, conservative economist Leandro Ruschel stated that Burger King is aligning itself with the gender ideology and early sexualization agenda.

“It doesn’t surprise me, coming from a company that has embraced the entire gender ideology and early sexualization agenda for children.”

With complaints dominating social media, Burger King announced on Thursday, February 15, that it has chosen to suspend the airing of the advertising campaign featuring the adult film actor. The company stated:

“Burger King has always been recognized as a brand with modern, humorous, and provocative communication that captures attention and sparks conversations on social media. Therefore, to avoid further discussions and polarization on social networks, we have decided to withdraw the material from the air.”

Fernando de Castro
Fernando de Castro is a Brazilian conservative journalist and international correspondent for The Gateway Pundit since 2021.

You can email Fernando de Castro here, and read more of Fernando de Castro's articles here.

 

