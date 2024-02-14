DEVELOPING: One Dead, At Least 10 Injured After Driver Crashes Vehicle Into Emergency Room at Austin Hospital – Up to 49 Patients Impacted

One person is dead and up to 10 people are injured after a driver crashed a vehicle into an emergency room at a hospital in Austin, Texas.

Photos from the crash showed a horrific and chaotic scene.

According to reports, the driver died. Police said the crash did not seem to be intentional.

Up to 49 patients were impacted by the crash.

Two children were seriously injured and transported to Dell Children’s Hospital, police said.

The Austin American-Statesman reported:

At least one person is dead and four people were injured after a vehicle drove into the St. David’s North Austin Medical Center emergency room in North Austin Tuesday evening, according to first responders.

The accident happened at 5:38 p.m., Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said in a Facebook post. The driver struck the north entrance of the emergency room.

The crash did not appear to be intentional, the Austin Police Department said in a post on X. An investigation is ongoing.

The driver of the vehicle died, but it was unclear if the crash caused the person’s death, Lt. Carey Chaudoir of the Austin Police Department told the Statesman.

Four people were struck, two of whom were children, Chaudoir said. They are all stable.

More on this story from CBS Texas:

