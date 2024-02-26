DEVELOPING: Explosive Device Detonated Outside Republican Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office

An explosive device was detonated outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s office over the weekend.

According to reports, the explosive device was detonated early Saturday morning.

No one was injured in the explosion. No other details were immediately released.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R) released a statement:

WSFA reported:

Attorney General Steve Marshall issued a statement today regarding the detonation of an explosive device located outside the Alabama Attorney General’s Office in Montgomery.

Attorney General Marshall stated, “In the early hours of Saturday, February 24, an explosive device was detonated outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office building in Montgomery. Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be leading the investigation, and we are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately.”

