DEVELOPING: 2 Minnesota Police Officers, One Paramedic Killed in Shootout While Responding to Domestic Incident

Several Minnesota police officers were shot while responding to a domestic incident in Burnsville near the 12600 block of 33rd Avenue South.

Two police officers and one paramedic were killed.

According to reports, several children were inside the home at the time of the shootout.

SWAT officers were on the scene. The SWAT vehicle had bullet holes in the windshield.

“Several Burnsville police officers were shot — at least two officers and one first responder were killed — while responding to a domestic call.” – Fox 9 reported.

Governor Tim Walz released a statement on the fatal shooting.

“Horrific news from Burnsville. While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured,” said Governor Walz. “We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day. My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville.”

