Despite Calls for President Trump to Hold Historic Campaign Rally in Bronx, New York – Nothing Is Set in Stone at This Point

The Bronx is the bluest of New York City boroughs with a majority of Spanish voters. Biden “won” 83% of the Bronx vote in 2020.

In early December, Newsmax reporter Cara Castronuova went down to the Bronx to take their temperature on Joe Biden.

Cara, who also contributes at The Gateway Pundit, was shocked with what she heard. There is huge support for President Donald Trump in the Bronx!

EVERYONE knows things were better under Trump – no matter what the media is pushing. EVERYTHING is worse under Joe Biden and the Marxist left. And it’s not likely to get any better.

Cara’s report went viral and was re-truthed by President Trump!

Cara went back to the Bronx later that month to ask residents if they would like Trump to hold a rally there and if they would attend.

Once again, the response was OVERWHELMING – The Bronx voters WANT TRUMP!

NEWSMAX correspondent Cara Castronuova takes to the streets of The Bronx to ask residents if they would attend a Donald Trump rally in the South Bronx.@CaraCastronuova pic.twitter.com/i3AAsZ0LQS — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) December 21, 2023

For the record… TGP spoke with Cara about how many people she had to interview before she ran into a Trump supporter. Cara told us that literally EVERYONE out that day was supportive of President Trump. The people cannot be fooled.

Last month there were reports that President Trump was mulling a rally in south Bronx this year.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Donald Trump could make a campaign stop in the Bronx neighborhood of New York City next year. Trump attended the New York Young Republicans Club annual gala earlier this month, where he met NYYRC President Gavin Wax. According to Wax, he nearly convinced Trump to hold a rally in the South Bronx. While the state did not elect Trump in either the 2020 or the 2016 election, Wax told the New York Post that the 2024 presidential hopeful is looking to win over black and Latino voters. “He said he liked the idea; he wants the club to lead it. I said we have a large Hispanic caucus and a large black caucus that could lead the way,” Wax told the outlet. “I thought he should just walk up and down the Grand Concourse and see what happens.”

This morning there were rumblings that President Trump will hold a rally in Bronx, New York on March 16.

#BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump will be holding a massive and historical campaign rally in Bronx, NY on March 16th, 2024. pic.twitter.com/Ywh0Zxc9OQ — MAGA MAN (@MAGAMAN614) February 1, 2024

We reached out to the Trump campaign and found that the announcement was premature.

There is not a Trump rally planned in the Bronx at this time.

But we shall see…