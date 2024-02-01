DESPICABLE: 155 Democrats Vote Against Deporting Illegal Aliens Who Rob America’s Seniors by Committing Social Security Fraud

Most of the Democrats in the House would prefer to let illegals drain the wallets of our seniors than send them back where they came from.

As Congress.gov reports, H.R. 6678 makes certain acts related to Social Security or identification document fraud grounds barring an illegal alien from admission into the United States or deporting the individual. Specifically, this applies to an individual who has been convicted of the offense or has admitted to committing the crime.

Offenses that constitute grounds of inadmissibility and deportation under the proposed legislation include:

(1) knowingly and without lawful authority producing a false identification document.

(2) making a false statement of material fact in an application for Social Security disability benefits.

The House of Representatives passed this H.R. 6678 by a vote of 272-155, with all Republicans present voting in favor and 155 Democrats in opposition. Yes, 155 Democrats decided to swear their loyalty to foreign nationals over the American people.

Per House.gov, here is the full list of quislings who stabbed Social Security beneficiaries in the back on Wednesday:

As Stephen Miller notes, this represents 75% of the Democrat caucus. Following the vote, he called for Americans to vote them all out.

UPDATE: 155 HOUSE DEMOCRATS — 75% OF THEIR CONFERENCE — JUST VOTED AGAINST DEPORTING CRIMINAL MIGRANTS WHO COMMIT SOCIAL SECURITY FRAUD AND ROB OUR SENIORS. VOTE THEM ALL OUT! https://t.co/ZMI2SzfNg3 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 31, 2024

Many Americans responded by accusing the Democrats of committing treason.

This is referred to as treason. Why should we pay taxes anymore? — America First (@ilike4) January 31, 2024

Jeffries wants migrants here who steal YOUR Social Security benefits. Is there any other explanation besides TREASON? https://t.co/brYwWnwof0 — Parallel Polis in Exile (@GeorgeG13567824) February 1, 2024

Democrats vote against deporting illegals that commit social security fraud. If you’re a American citizen and commit SS Fraud you will be prosecuted with penalties of imprisonment & paying back all the money you received. Tell me again how this is not treason by the democrats? — Micki way (@mickitiki) February 1, 2024

That's how you know who is the deep swamp. You see how they vote. I love how the snakes expose themselves because allowing illegal immigrants to steal social security money the elderly is an act of treason so they told on themselves. This keeps getting better and better! We the… — Julie Jones (@JulieJo29162040) February 1, 2024

In a sane country, this bill would have passed unanimously in the House without any debate. But thanks to the radical left, much of America has lost any semblance of commonsense long ago.