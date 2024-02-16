Dems Enraged by Christian Pastor’s House Invocation

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Bob Unruh

Write speaker to express their intolerance for faith-based statements

A coalition of Democrats in the U.S. House, led by self-proclaimed atheist Rep. Jared Huffman, has written to Speaker Mike Johnson to express members’ rage over a Christian pastor’s recent House invocation, and to express their intolerance for his views.

It was Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel in Chino Hills who had been invited to deliver the invocation and, as a Christian, spoke of a “coming day of judgment.”

Democrats responded by claiming Hibbs is “radical Christian Nationalist who helped fuel the January 6th insurrection and [who] has a long record of hateful vitriol toward non-Christians, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ community.”

The report explained the Democrats told Johnson, who had invited Hibbs, that Hibbs’ reference to “national sins” offended them.

They claimed that the reference was actually a link to “the militant and fanatical agenda [Hibbs} preaches about the LGBTQ+ community, Jews, Muslims, and anyone who conflicts with his ‘biblical worldview.'”

Hibbs suggested to the Times that Huffman was on thin ice with his unsupported claims that Hibbs was linked to the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the Capitol, which actually were a protest-turned-riot, not an insurrection.

Hibbs said he would challenge Huffman “to produce any connection I have with January 6 because I do take that as a slanderous statement.”

He confirmed he had “nothing” to do with those events.

In fact, Democrats repeatedly have attacked those members of the Christian community who adhere to biblical teachings on a variety of topics. Right now, because of Joe Biden’s promotion of abortion and transgenderism worldwide, those issues are getting the attention of leftists and those making statements opposing that agenda are attacked.

The report noted Hibbs’ church, which is large, has been in a bull’s-eye for years already because it follows biblical admonitions for same-sex marriage and such.

A transcript of the 250-plus word prayer reveals the portion Democrats apparently hate was: “Hear my cry in this hour of great need that we might be humbly blessed before You in repentance of our national sins.”

They also complained that they have been unsuccessful in trying to invite Dan Barker, of the “Freedom from Religion Foundation,” to deliver an invocation.

