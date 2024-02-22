Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman: “It Now Appears as if the House Republican Majority is Being Used by Russia to Interfere in the 2024 Election” (VIDEO)

Here we go again.

The Democrats have dusted off their old Russia collusion hoax as we get deeper into election season.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman absurdly claimed the Russians are interfering in the 2024 election in wake of the DOJ’s latest attack on the FBI informant who blew the whistle on the Biden-Burisma scandal.

Biden’s DOJ is now alleging the FBI informant arrested last week “is actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November.”

The FBI’s confidential source, Alexander Smirnov, was indicted last week by Hunter Biden Special Counsel David Weiss on one count each of making a false statement to the FBI and “creating a false and fictitious record.”

Smirnov was the underlying source of the Biden-Burisma bribery allegations. According to Smirnov, Burisma Holdings founder and Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky told him he paid a total of $10 million in bribes to Hunter and Joe Biden. There are text messages and audio recordings to back up these claims.

Recall that Senator Chuck Grassley last July released the FBI document showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

The FD-1023 form alleged then-Vice President Joe Biden FORCED Zlochevsky, a Ukrainian oligarch, to pay himself and his son Hunter Biden a total of $10 million.

According to the document, Biden’s bribery arrangement was described as “poluchili,” which is Russian crime slang for being “forced or coerced to pay.”

David Weiss has been investigating Hunter Biden for SIX YEARS and he waited until the 2024 election to indict a credible Confidential Human Source (CHS) that the FBI relied on for years and paid more than $100,000 for information.

Democrats immediately went on offense to torpedo the Biden impeachment inquiry since House Republicans relied on the Burisma whistleblower documents released by Senator Grassley for their probe.

Democrats Raskin and Goldman are now pushing the Russian collusion 2.0 hoax.

“It now appears as if the House Republican majority is being used by Russia to interfere in the 2024 election,” Dan Goldman said to CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Of course, Anderson Cooper didn’t push back on Dan Goldman’s lies.

WATCH: