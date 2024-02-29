Defense Secretary Austin Begs Congress for Forgiveness after His Unauthorized Absence from Work – But Refuses to Forgive Military Members Who Refused COVID Vax (VIDEO)

Biden’s formerly AWOL Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testified before the House Armed Services Committee Thursday about why it took him so long to notify the president, Congress and the public about his hospitalization and stay in the intensive care unit after complications from prostate cancer surgery.

Austin deserted his post for several days without notifying his superiors about his whereabouts. This is a violation of his oath and it took place as the elites in Washington DC ramped up their war rhetoric with Russia and sent more military personnel to the Middle East to deal with the latest conflicts.

During his testimony, Secretary Austin begged for forgiveness for his surprise disappearance. But Austin had no forgiveness for the 8,600 service members who he kicked out of the military for not taking the COVID Vaccine.

REP. MATT GAETZ: “Now that you see how personal medical decisions are, will you call for the re-recruitment, restoration of full rank and back pay for the 8,600 service members who were vax-mandated out of the military?” SECRETARY AUSTIN: “No, I won’t.”

They need to impeach this clown. One botched lost war was bad enough.

Via Midnight Rider and Patriot AU: