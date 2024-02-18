Deep Thoughts with Kamala Harris: This Week Kamala Tackles “Role” and “Commitment” with Western Leaders in Munich (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris shared her deep thoughts with Western leaders in Munich, Germany this week. In her latest appearance Kamala shared her wisdom on “role” and “commitment” with Western leaders in Munich, Germany. Kamala stood in front of a Ukrainian flag for effect.

Kamala Harris: “Our membership in NATO has been a role that is about a commitment to our allies based on shared principles of what it means to abide by democratic principles that have historically ensured stability and security for those participating in this partnership.”

The Munich Security Conference of Western leaders wrapped up in Germany with a united front of Western leaders supporting the continuation of the war in Ukraine. Western leaders were also pushing for a Palestinian State next to Israel following the October 7th massacre. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu released a statement rejecting the idea.