The Deep State is Very Real… It has Officially Turned on Joe Biden (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is a national security risk to the nation, to the Democrats he is a political liability. They know that the American public can not tolerate a dementia patient in the White House. So Robert Hur releases his damning report on Joe Biden’s classified documents case. Though he lets Biden skate on criminal charges, he paints “old Joe” out to be a mentally incompetent old man who can’t remember what office he currently holds. This report is by design.  To set up his ouster.

We go through the most important clips from Joe Biden’s disastrous speech last night, including the one line no one is talking about.

Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

