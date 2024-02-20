Declassified J6 FBI Emails Reveal Private Emails of Top FBI Agents Discussing Julian Assange’s Trial

The FBI Vault has declassified internal emails of FBI agents on the days leading up to January 6th.

Most of the internal emails among FBI agents were discussions of the planned protests that were to occur on January 6th.

On the 87th page of the newly released documents, it was revealed FBI special agent Christine O’Neill sent an email regarding Wiki Leaks Founder Julian Assange’s extradition case to Stacey R. Moy, who serves as Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division.

In the email, O’Neill wrote, “Just making sure you saw this update. WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the U.S. to face espionage charges, U.K. Court rules.”

O’Neill then attached an ABC article that was covering Assange’s trial.

Special Agent Moy, who was the first to announce Assange’s second superseding indictment in 2020, replied: “Yep, thanks, disappointing but not surprised given everything in this case.”

At the time of this writing, Julian Assange’s attorneys are in a UK court beginning their final attempt to prevent Assange from being extradited to the US to face espionage charges.