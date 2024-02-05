“Dead on Arrival”: Speaker Johnson, Scalise and House Republicans Reject Senate’s Immigration Bill; Mike Collins: “The Worst Screwing in the Senate Since that Dem Staffer Filmed His Porno on Klobuchar’s Desk”

Leading House Republicans soundly rejected the Senate’s bipartisan bill on the border and Ukraine funding Sunday night. The bill was negotiated in secret between Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) with support from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Joe Biden.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) posted strongly worded statements denouncing the bill, while freshman Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), expressed his opinion of the bill in a more colorful way, “This bill is the worst screwing in the Senate since that Dem staffer filmed his porno on Klobuchar’s desk.”



Sen. Lankford to Chuck Schumer: “Thank you sir, may I have another?”

Speaker Johnson’s statement, “I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, “the border never closes.” If this bill reaches the House, it will be dead on arrival.”

Leader Scalise, “Let me be clear: The Senate Border Bill will NOT receive a vote in the House. Here’s what the people pushing this “deal” aren’t telling you: It accepts 5,000 illegal immigrants a day and gives automatic work permits to asylum recipients—a magnet for more illegal immigration.”

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), “I’ll say it again: Any deal from the Senate that explicitly allows for even ONE illegal crossing will be dead on arrival in the House. What we’ve seen is an insult to the American people who’ve been forced to bear the consequences of Democrats’ open-border policies.”

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), “This Joe Biden/Chuck Schumer Open Border Bill is an absolute non-starter and will further incentivize thousands of illegals to pour in across our borders daily. House Republicans have already passed HR2 – the Secure Our Border Act, which would actually secure the border and return to the effective Trump policies with the most secure border in our nation’s history.”

Rep. Collins, “”This bill is the worst screwing in the Senate since that Dem staffer filmed his porno on Klobuchar’s desk.”

Former Trump administration official Michael Caputo had a similar thought, “I think I recently saw a video of Democrat staffers working on this border bill in a Senate hearing room. Had to be.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), “The Senate Amnesty Bill literally would force President Trump to let in illegals well into his term. Any Republican who votes for this is no better than a Democrat!”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, (R-FL), “Any Republican who votes for this will betray the American people.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), “Dead on arrival. Close our border!!!

And: “Any Republican voting for this Senate America last open border amnesty bill must be paid off by foreign interests and is acting as a foreign agent. What an embarrassment! Shame on them!!”

Shame on them, indeed. What an awful bill to try to foist on the American people.