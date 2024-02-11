DC Medical Examiner Will NOT Discard Remains of Babies at Center of Abortion Scandal

According to a recent report from The Daily Signal, emails between the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ) confirm that the bodies of the five babies at the center of an abortion scandal will not be disposed of leaving the possibility of an investigation open.

Lifesite News reports, “After pressure from pro-life Thomas More Society attorney Martin Cannon and prominent U.S. politicians, the Washington, D.C. medical examiner’s office reportedly confirmed it will not dispose of the bodies of five late-term aborted babies that may have been killed by infanticide or partial birth abortion.”

As LifeSiteNews has reported, the five babies named by pro-lifers as “the D.C. five” were recovered from the Washington-Surgi Center by pro-life activists Lauren Handy and Terrisa Bukovinac in March 2022 in a box of fetal remains that included the mutilated bodies of over 100 first-trimester babies. Although the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice have refused to conduct any investigation into the cause of death of the five, an initial medical examination of the bodies indicated that some of the babies died by infanticide – being left to die after being born alive, a crime that the facility’s notorious late-term abortionist Cesare Santangelo was caught on video admitting he would do – and by partial birth abortion, which has been banned by Congress. Either instance would constitute a violation of federal law: the Partial Birth Abortion Ban and the Born Alive Act.

Although the babies were discovered almost two years ago, Martin Cannon, an attorney for the Thomas More Society, sent a letter to Republican U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) on February 7 after news that the examiner’s office had been told by the Biden administration that they could dispose of the bodies.

The babies were recovered by a medical waste truck driver outside the Washington Surgi-Clinic abortion business operated by Dr. Cesare Santangelo. The bodies were given to Lauren Handy, who, along with other pro-life activists, was convicted of blocking access to an abortion clinic.

Cannon, one of the Thomas More Society trial attorneys defending Handy, wrote:

Ms. Handy participated in a sit-in at the Washington Surgi-Clinic run by Dr. Cesare Santangelo. She did so because she had good probable cause to believe that very late term children were being born alive there and left to die. The probable cause for Ms. Handy is also probable cause for any law enforcement investigation. But neither the Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorney’s office, the Washington, D.C. Police, nor even the DC Medical Examiner has conducted a proper investigation. This despite the fact that Ms. Handy actually provided local law enforcement five very late tenn babies she was given by a medical waste truck driver outside the Santangelo clinic. The age and condition of those babies raise serious questions about whether they were legally aborted. Those babies and other evidence we have make it more likely than not that some babies at the Santangelo clinic are in fact born alive and left to die. The examiner’s office has had the babies now for nearly two years, and no one can say they were killed even legally because no investigation has been done. I flaw enforcement will not investigate where probable cause raises a serious possibility of a federal crime in Washington, DC, it seems the investigation falls on Congress itself.

The letter then provides extensive examples of probable cause in this case.

Read Cannon’s full letter below: