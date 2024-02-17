Dagen McDowell Warns New Yorkers: “It’s Not Just Trump They Are After! If You Run a Business in New York State – You Better Get the Hell Out of Here!” (VIDEO)

Dagan McDowell fires a warning shot at New York business owners after Letitia James and NYC court orders Trump to pay $355 million for running a business in New York City.

On Friday that Judge Arthur Engoron released a 92-page verdict, ordering President Donald Trump to pay a more than $355 million fine and barred Trump “from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years.”

President Trump’s children, Eric Trump and Donald Jr., were ordered to pay $4,013,024 each, and Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg was ordered to pay $1 million.

The Marxists are even going after the children now. In case you didn’t notice, we are living through a communist revolution today in the United States. That is NOT an exaggeration.

Following the ruling FOX Business Network host Dagen McDowell warned New Yorkers what is coming next after Letitia James’s $355 million lawfare judgment against President Trump and his two sons.

McDowell did not hold back after the unconscionable fine leveled against President Donald Trump and his sons for operating a business in New York State.

Dagen McDowell: “It’s not just Trump they are after! “If you run a business, big or small in New York State, you have to know or assume somebody with a political axe to grind will come after you, too. You better get the hell out of here.”

Jim Hoft
