Cut in Half by Russians, Avdiivka is Reinforced by Ukrainian Nazi Azov Battalion – Massive Missile Strike on Reinforcements Causes Some Defenders to Withdraw

The heavily fortified frontline town of Avdiivka, split in two by Russian forces, witnesses some of the Ukrainian defenders begin to retreat of some areas to ‘more favorable positions’.

The supply lines of the AFU in the southern sector are now under extreme pressure.

Besides the multi-pronged ground attack that is overextending the defenses, a reason for the rapid advance of the Russian forces in Avdiivka is the aerial support: a FAB guided munition drops almost immediately on any place where a concentration of Ukrainian military is spotted.

Telegram channel Ukraine Watch reported that in the first third of February alone, the Russian Aerospace Forces dropped about 460 aerial bombs on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This includes FAB-250/500/1500 and ODAB.

This partial folding of the defenses is a bit surprising because up until a couple of days ago, the New Ukrainian commander Syrsky was still rumored to be withdrawing elite units from the Rabotino and Verbove fronts to immediately reinforce Avdiivka.

This reportedly includes more of the 47th as well as the 3rd Assault Brigade, better known as the Nazi ‘Azov’ battalion.

These brigades were thrown directly into the center of battle.

Simplicius the Thinker reported:

“After witnessing the nightmare of Bakhmut, they [Ukrainians] now understand what awaits the soldiers in Avdiivka. But what’s most interesting, is you’ll recall that their narrative was previously that Bakhmut was a ‘successful operation’ because it allegedly grinded down such a disproportionate number of Russian troops, that the city defense served its purpose. But when that truth is put to the test in reality, Ukrainians instead recognize that it’s actually them getting ground down amid desperate calls for withdrawal. If Bakhmut was such a ‘success’, then they would be happy to keep their men in Avdiivka and inflict another such ‘success’ against Russian attackers.”

Puh … confirmed. #Avdiivka is cut in two by the Russians … mobile now, but I guess you can follow. pic.twitter.com/xOzMsERLQO — Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) February 13, 2024

As Ukraine was amassing forces to counterattack and dislodge the Russians, it surfaced that devastating ballistic missile strikes occurred on Ukrainian troop concentrations in near ‘rear staging areas’ less than 30km from Avdiivka, a town called Selidovo.

Intel Slava reported:

“Judging by the enemy’s reaction. The Russian Army really did a good job at the Selidovo training ground. It is difficult for me personally to imagine the destruction of three full-blooded battalions in one blow, but judging by the heavy reaction of the propaganda resources of the Kiev regime, the enemy’s losses are really serious. And yes, this was the reserve of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which they planned to transfer to Avdiivka. It is ideal when enemy personnel do not reach war.”

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has banned the release of information about Ukrainian casualties in the attack on Selidove. There may have been as many as 1,500 people in the Ukrainian camp that was hit.

#NewsMap

The situation for the Ukrainian army turns more and more critical in the semi-besieged city of #Avdiivka (formerly 32,000 inhabitants).

One of the two supply routes has been physically cut, the other one is under fire control of the Russian army. pic.twitter.com/5A1bJrxo2e — Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) February 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Syrsky gave his first interview as the commander of the AFU, saying that ‘the situation is dire, the Russian Army is advancing along the entire front.’

Ukraine Watch reported:

“The current situation can be described as difficult. That is, the enemy is now advancing practically along the entire front line, and we have switched from offensive actions to a defensive operation. And the aim of our defensive operation is to exhaust the enemy’s forces, to inflict maximum losses on him, using our fortifications, our technical advantages in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare and the maintenance of prepared defensive lines. The situation at the front was very tense, with the enemy making offensive movements in several directions, in fact all along the line of sight of my group.”

And finally, today, Intel Slava reported that the Ukrainian army is retreating to ‘more advantageous positions’ in Avdiivka, according to Dmitry Likhovy, speaker of the Tavria Armed Forces of Ukraine group.

“In Avdiivka, a maneuver is taking place where our units are withdrawing to more advantageous positions. Supplies to Avdiivka and evacuation from there are difficult. But a reserve logistics artery, prepared in advance, is being used.”

