HE’S SHOT: A Confused Joe Biden Shuffles Around Restaurant in Detroit, Tells Uninterested Diners, ‘Vote Trump’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden traveled to Detroit, Michigan on Thursday to make his first 2024 campaign stop in the Great Lakes State.

“Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain greeted Biden on the tarmac at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township. U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, and Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters also arrived on Air Force One with Biden.” Detroit News reported.

Joe Biden will deliver remarks at an event hosted by the United Auto Workers Union just one week after he received an endorsement from the UAW.

Biden chatted with uninterested diners at They Say Restaurant in Harper Woods, a black-owned sports bar.

Virtually no one cared that Joe Biden was shuffling around the restaurant. He didn’t receive a rock star welcome as he walked into the establishment.

President Joe #Biden chats with diners at They Say Restaurant in Harper Woods during his campaign stop in Michigan Thursday.

At one point Biden approached diners sitting in a booth and told them to ‘vote Trump.’

He’s completely shot.

