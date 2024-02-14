CNN Is Promoting Journalist Who Wrote Story About Intel Officials Claiming Hunter Biden Laptop Was Russian Disinfo

CNN is promoting the journalist Natasha Bertrand, who wrote the 2020 Politico report on intel officials who called the Hunter Biden laptop Russian disinformation.

In other words, instead of paying a price for pushing disinformation, she is being rewarded for it.

This is a perfect example of why so many Americans no longer trust the news media.

CNN’s @NatashaBertrand has been promoted to correspondent where she will continue to cover national security and politics across CNN’s platforms. Congratulations, Natasha! https://t.co/vTkxntheoP pic.twitter.com/RPsTzMECKs — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) February 13, 2024

From CNN:

Natasha Bertrand promoted to CNN Correspondent CNN’s Natasha Bertrand has been promoted to correspondent covering national security, the news organization announced today. She is based in Washington, DC and will continue to focus on national security and politics across CNN’s platforms Bertrand’s robust coverage remains an integral part of CNN’s national security and political newsgathering operation, breaking a variety of stories including the widespread use of dumb bombs by Israel in Gaza and the extent of secrecy surrounding Secretary Austin’s hospitalization. Bertrand also played a vital role on the team that broke the story of the missing Russian intelligence binder under former President Donald Trump, and was part of the team that won an Emmy for coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine where she was reporting on the ground from NATO.

Here’s the Politico story Bertrand wrote in 2020:

Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” The letter, signed on Monday, centers around a batch of documents released by the New York Post last week that purport to tie the Democratic nominee to his son Hunter’s business dealings. Under the banner headline “Biden Secret E-mails,” the Post reported it was given a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who said he got it from a Mac shop owner in Delaware who also alerted the FBI. While the letter’s signatories presented no new evidence, they said their national security experience had made them “deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case” and cited several elements of the story that suggested the Kremlin’s hand at work.

Never forget that Natasha "Fusion GPS" Bertrand funneled the Russia Collusion lie into print and also was the author of the disinformation op claiming America's intel experts said Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian. CNN now rewarding her for her propaganda with a promotion. https://t.co/BM4vPruFNk — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 13, 2024

News orgs have laid off hundreds of journos, but CNN is promoting the one who pushed the fake news about Hunter Biden’s laptop and advanced the Russia collusion hoax for years https://t.co/BUn0qusVKF — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 13, 2024

Bertrand started the “Hunter laptop is Russian disinfo” conspiracy theory created by the Biden campaign right before the election. https://t.co/aBNZaT7P3G pic.twitter.com/GuPaI9QCd3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 13, 2024

There appears to be no consequences for being the Biden campaign’s disinformation scribe. https://t.co/89q67WAoUk pic.twitter.com/zKwnWU7Ukr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 13, 2024

That’s our media. They lie to us and give each other awards for doing so.