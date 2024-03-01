Christian Groups Demand Apology From Politico Over Reporter’s Stupid Comments About American Rights and Christian Nationalism

Last week, a reporter for the liberal outlet Politico appeared on MSNBC and suggested that if you’re an American who believes that your rights come from God and not the government, that you’re a Christian Nationalist.

This was meant to insult all Christians, conservatives, Trump supporters, and all of the other people who are despised by the left.

Now at least two Christian groups are calling out Politico and demanding an apology.

Townhall reports:

Now, Politico is facing formal calls for an apology from two of America’s leading faith-focused organizations: the Family Research Council and Catholic Vote. FRC President Tony Perkins and Catholic Vote President Brian Burch fired off a letter Wednesday to Politico’s editor-in-chief John Harris, Politico CEO Goli Sheikholeslami, and Jan Brewer, the Deputy of CEO of Politico’s parent Axel Springer, demanding an apology for Przybyla’s attack on Christians. Saying Przybyla “demonstrated a disqualifying lack of knowledge of the United States of America’s founding documents and a prejudicial view toward American religious groups,” Burch and Perkins noted how Politico’s reporter failed to acknowledge “that our own Republic was founded on the belief that our rights come from God, not earthly kings or government,” a revolutionary idea “clearly articulated in the Declaration of Independence.” “Ms. Przybyla is charged with reporting accurately on American government, politics, and law,” the religious leaders’ letter noted. “It is deeply disturbing, therefore, that she appeared unaware of the opening of the Declaration of Independence or to its references of ‘the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God.'” In addition to a woeful lack of knowledge about America’s founding, Perkins and Burch called out Przybyla for “an attempt to spread misinformation about Christians by creating the perception that they hold unique beliefs that pose a distinct and, in her words ‘extremist,’ threat to our country.”

Here is a reminder of what Przybyla said:

Here @MSNBC helpfully makes it clear their disdain for Christians in America. She says that if you believe that your rights come from God, you aren’t a Christian, you are a Christian nationalist. Somehow they seem to not mention that our own founding documents make this… pic.twitter.com/WTLMqcqTzg — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) February 23, 2024

Politico should apologize for this but no one will be holding their breath waiting for them to do the right thing.