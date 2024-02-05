China Markets Slump to 5-Year Lows the Day After Trump Suggests 60% Tariffs on Chinese Imports

by

President Donald Trump joined Maria Bartiromo for an interview this weekend that aired yesterday on Sunday Morning Futures.

During the interview Trump suggested up to 60% tariffs on Chinese goods coming into America.

On Monday the China markets sunk to 5-year lows.
That didn’t take long!

The Independent reported via Disclose TV:

Chineseshares gyrated on Monday, sinking to 5-year lows after market regulators sought to reassure jittery investors with a promise to crack down on stock price manipulation and “malicious short selling.”

Shares in Shanghai and the smaller market in Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, swung between big losses and small gains throughout the day. The markets have languished on heavy selling of property shares, which are enduring a slump in the real estate market.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission held a meeting Sunday focused on stabilizing the markets, state-run Chinese media reported. A notice on its website appeared designed to reassure individual investors who account for more than half of trading volume.

