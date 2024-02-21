Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade Shooters Identified – Alleged Shooter Lyndell Mayes Used Stolen Gun – 25 Injured, 1 Dead

by
KC Parade shooter Lyndell Mays used stolen gun in the shooting

Lyndall Mays used a stolen gun in the parade shooting.

The fake news media said the shooters were minors. Then suddenly on Tuesday, a week after the shooting, the media admitted the shooters were Dominic Miller, 18, and 23-year-old Lyndell Mays.

The New York Post reported:

One of the alleged shooters who opened fire at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade told investigators he was “just being stupid” when he “advanced” on another group of individuals he had been arguing with before the deadly melee.

Court documents obtained Tuesday provided more details on how a Super Bowl celebration quickly descended into chaos and an exchange of gunfire that led to murder charges against Dominic Miller, 18, and 23-year-old Lyndell Mays.

Both men, armed with guns, got into an argument before the shooting unfolded among thousands of revelers, prosecutors alleged Tuesday. A female friend of Mays told police the opposing group of several individuals wanted to know why Mays was looking at them, court papers said.

Mays, who was at the parade with two friends, started jawing with the group, according to a probable cause statement obtained by The Post. Mays was seen on surveillance footage approaching the group in an “aggressive” manner and later pointing his finger at them, the court docs said.

When Mays pulled his gun, he started to chase an unknown individual who appeared unarmed and shot at him, resulting in others drawing their guns, according to the legal papers.

Here again is video that captured the shooting.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.