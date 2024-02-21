Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade Shooters Identified – Alleged Shooter Lyndell Mayes Used Stolen Gun – 25 Injured, 1 Dead

Lyndall Mays used a stolen gun in the parade shooting.

The fake news media said the shooters were minors. Then suddenly on Tuesday, a week after the shooting, the media admitted the shooters were Dominic Miller, 18, and 23-year-old Lyndell Mays.

The media said the Kansas City mass shooters were “juveniles” until late today when they informed us that they were adults when they were charged…

The New York Post reported:

One of the alleged shooters who opened fire at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade told investigators he was “just being stupid” when he “advanced” on another group of individuals he had been arguing with before the deadly melee.

Court documents obtained Tuesday provided more details on how a Super Bowl celebration quickly descended into chaos and an exchange of gunfire that led to murder charges against Dominic Miller, 18, and 23-year-old Lyndell Mays.

Both men, armed with guns, got into an argument before the shooting unfolded among thousands of revelers, prosecutors alleged Tuesday. A female friend of Mays told police the opposing group of several individuals wanted to know why Mays was looking at them, court papers said.

Mays, who was at the parade with two friends, started jawing with the group, according to a probable cause statement obtained by The Post. Mays was seen on surveillance footage approaching the group in an “aggressive” manner and later pointing his finger at them, the court docs said.

When Mays pulled his gun, he started to chase an unknown individual who appeared unarmed and shot at him, resulting in others drawing their guns, according to the legal papers.