Chicago Jewelry Store Worker Shoots Smash and Grab Robber Trying Steal from Establishment – Police Take BOTH into Custody and Release Them Without Charges (VIDEO)

Credit: @area_ranger

Surveillance video captured a quick-thinking Chicago jewelry store employee shooting a 27-year-old crook trying to steal from his store, foiling a huge robbery. But the brave man’s actions were not rewarded in any way by the Windy City’s authorities.

As CBS News Chicago reported, the incident occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday on Jeweler’s Row, in the 0-100 block of North Wabash Avenue.

Footage shows the thief, who is wearing a red sweatshirt, wandering around briefly before making a dash toward the store’s entrance.

He then begins to bash in a glass case in an attempt to steal thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. But the employee promptly reaches behind the counter and opens fire on the man, hitting him in the buttocks and abdomen.

The thug is next seen struggling to gain his balance outside the store before darting back in to grab a small bag and running up the stairs to a nearby “L” train platform.

WATCH:

CBS Chicago revealed police eventually caught up to the robber and arrested him. He was then taken to the hospital to treat his gunshot wounds.

The employee who saved the day is a concealed carry license holder, according to the outlet.

CWB Chicago reports that the police also took the heroic worker into custody, and prosecutors considered charging him with a crime before ultimately backing off at least for now.

Authorities also declined to press charges against the thief, continuing a citywide pattern of coddling violent criminals at the expense of public safety.

The investigation reportedly remains ongoing. The employee likely has more cause for worry than the thief, given Chicago’s laughable justice system.

