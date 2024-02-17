Chaos on the Court: Massive Brawl Erupts at Women’s College Basketball Game Leading to 5 Player Ejections, 3 Fans Removed, and a Coach on Crutches (VIDEO)

Five players and three fans were ejected from the explosive Thursday night game between Southern Miss and Arkansas State following a massive brawl that erupted during the first half.

The chaotic scene, which involved players and coaches being tackled to the ground and multiple punches thrown, caused a significant 23-minute delay in the second quarter as officials scrambled to identify and eject those involved.

The melee seemed to escalate when Southern Miss forward Asjha Leake, who was not in the game at the time, was seen leaping from the sidelines and dragging Arkansas State’s Emma Imevbore to the ground by her neck.

The incident, described by an ESPN broadcaster as having “gotten ugly,” took an even more alarming turn when several fans left their seats to join the altercation on the court.

Amid the turmoil, Southern Miss assistant coach Jessica Barber was knocked down and became entangled under the pile of clashing players.

The event led to a prolonged delay as officials reviewed footage to assess the situation and determine the appropriate actions to be taken against those involved.

According to the Hattiesburg American, Barber required assistance to reach the locker room and made her return after halftime using crutches.

