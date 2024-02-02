Carl Weathers, Famous for Playing Apollo Creed in Rocky, Has Died at 76

Actor Carl Weathers, known for his legendary role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise, has died at 76.

Carl Weathers, who was a former NFL linebacker for the Oakland Raiders who transitioned into a Hollywood star, died peacefully in his sleep.

In a statement, the Weathers family shared, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers.

The family’s statement continued, “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.”

Besides playing as Apollo Creed, Carl Wearhers was known for his role in “Predator” and “Happy Gilmore”

In recent years, Weathers appeared in the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian.”

Carl Weathers — known for his portrayal of Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies and roles in other hit films and TV shows — has died at the age of 76, his family confirms. https://t.co/7uIlzgnjQ6 — The Recount (@therecount) February 2, 2024

Per AP:

Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Predator” and teaching golf in “Happy Gilmore,” has died. He was 76. Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died Thursday. His family issued a statement saying he died “peacefully in his sleep.” Comfortable flexing his muscles on the big screen in “Action Jackson” as he was joking around on the small screen in such shows as “Arrested Development,” Weathers was perhaps most closely associated with Creed, who made his first appearance as the cocky, undisputed heavyweight world champion in 1976’s “Rocky,” starring Sylvester Stallone. “It puts you on the map and makes your career, so to speak. But that’s a one-off, so you’ve got to follow it up with something. Fortunately those movies kept coming, and Apollo Creed became more and more in people’s consciousness and welcome in their lives, and it was just the right guy at the right time,” he told The Daily Beast in 2017.

Enjoy the following compilation of Weathers as Apollo Creed: