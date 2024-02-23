Buh-Bye! Unrepentant ISIS Bride Shamima Begam Loses Her Battle for British Citizenship

ISIS bride Shamima Begum left Great Britain in 2015 to join the Islamic State in Syria at age 15.

At age 19 Shamima annnounced that she wanted to return ‘home’ to the UK. In a 2019 interview Shamima said she was not sorry for joining the terror cult and is only wanting to return to Great Britain because ISIS was defeated in Syria.

She has no sense of shame and no regret.

Shamima told reporters in 2019:

Shamima Begum: I think a lot of people should have like sympathy towards me for everything I’ve been through. They don’t really have proof that I did anything that is dangerous. Reporter: They had beheaded people. There were executions. Shamima Begum: Yeah, I know about those things and I was OK with it. I did have a good time while I was there. It was just at the end that things got harder.

In 2020 an appeals court in Great Britain opened the door to Shamima and 600 fellow British ISIS members to return back to Britain.

In 2020, the British Court of Appeal ruled Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to the UK.

The BBC reported:

Ms. Begum, now 20, was one of three schoolgirls who left London to join the Islamic State group in Syria in 2015. Her citizenship was revoked by the Home Office on security grounds after she was found in a refugee camp in 2019. The Court of Appeal said she had been denied a fair hearing because she could not make her case from the Syrian camp. The Home Office said the decision was “very disappointing” and it would “apply for permission to appeal”.

Shamima told reporters in 2020 that other ISIS members may try to return to Great Britain following her ruling.

On Friday Shamima Begum lost her appeal to return to Great Britain.

According to Sky News, on Friday morning, Dame Sue Carr, one of the appeal judges who ruled on the case, said they agreed with the commission’s decision on Ms Begum’s citizenship and dismissed her appeal.

Enjoy your life in the Syrian refugee camp, Shamima, with your fellow ISIS brides.