Britain’s King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

Britain’s King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment, according to a statement released Monday by Buckingham Palace. The statement does not detail what type of cancer the king has, but says it is a “separate issue of concern” that was discovered during a previously disclosed procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Charles is postponing “public-facing duties” while he undergoes treatment but will otherwise continue his “State business and official paperwork”, the statement said adding Charles “looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Charles was discharged from the hospital a week ago. A statement made January 17 by Buckingham Palace announcing the procedure for the king’s enlarged prostate said his condition was benign, the BBC reported.



Charles, 75, became king in 2022 upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II who passed away at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

On Sunday, Charles made his first public appearance since his prostate procedure, attending church with wife Queen Camilla. Photos were posted on X Twitter by PA media’s Joe Giddens:

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk pic.twitter.com/bQFWcEb7ai — Joe Giddens (@jjgiddens) February 4, 2024

Statement by Buckingham Palace:

During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.

The BBC reported Prince William, first in line of succession, is returning to royal duties this week after taking a break while his wife Princess Catherine recuperates at home after a two week hospital stay for abdominal surgery that was announced the same day as Charles’ prostate issue, January 17.

CBS News reported Charles’ estranged son Prince Harry is returning to he U.K. to be with his father.