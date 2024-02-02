Breaking: Unscrupulous Fulton County DA Fani Willis Subpoenaed by House Republicans

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed unscrupulous Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis to turn over documents from her office following the recent reports of her corrupt activities as Fulton County DA.
Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan tweeted this out on Thursday.
Did Fani Willis misuse federal grant money for personal benefit?
Did she misuse Georgia taxpayer money for personal benefit?
Why aren’t Democrats asking these questions?
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 1, 2024
On Friday Jordan slapped a subpoena on Willis for failing to comply with document requests related to allegations that Willis fired a whistleblower who tried to stop a top campaign aide from misusing federal funds.
Willis’s office has reportedly condemned the request.
NBC News reported:
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has subpoenaed District Attorney Fani Willis of Fulton County, Georgia, demanding documents from her office following allegations that Willis fired a whistleblower who tried to stop a top campaign aide from misusing federal funds.
The subpoena, obtained by NBC News, is part of a broader probe by Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Republicans into whether Willis used federal funds in conducting her more-than-two-year investigation into former President Donald Trump, who was indicted in Fulton County last year on charges that he attempted to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. Trump has pleaded not guilty.
In a letter Friday, Jordan says Willis has failed to comply with two earlier requests for documents related to her office’s use of federal grant money. The subpoena calls on the district attorney’s office to provide documents and communications “referring or relating to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s receipt and use of federal funds” and “referring or relating to any allegations of the misuse of federal funds.”