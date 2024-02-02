Breaking: Unscrupulous Fulton County DA Fani Willis Subpoenaed by House Republicans

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed unscrupulous Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis to turn over documents from her office following the recent reports of her corrupt activities as Fulton County DA.

Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan tweeted this out on Thursday.

Did Fani Willis misuse federal grant money for personal benefit? Did she misuse Georgia taxpayer money for personal benefit? Why aren’t Democrats asking these questions? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 1, 2024

On Friday Jordan slapped a subpoena on Willis for failing to comply with document requests related to allegations that Willis fired a whistleblower who tried to stop a top campaign aide from misusing federal funds.

Willis’s office has reportedly condemned the request.

NBC News reported: